No out-of-court settlement of Mhadei dispute: Sawant

Panaji

Pouring cold water over Karnataka’s plans for the Mhadei water dispute, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday categorically ruled out an out-of-court settlement or negotiations on the water-sharing dispute.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a tourism related function, Sawant said the state government is firm on its stand on the Mhadei dispute: Karnataka will not be allowed to divert water.

“I have risen from the Mhadei bachao movement. I know the importance of the Mhadei for Goa. Hence there is no

question of an out-of-court settlement or negotiations,” he emphasised.

Sawant maintained that he is neither aware of the appointment sought by Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa nor his office has received any proposal on holding talks with the neighbouring state.

“The Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal has already given its verdict, and we respect it. I have no plans to meet the Karnataka Chief Minister on the Mhadei issue,” he clarified.

Earlier this week, Union Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi had suggested that Karnataka and Goa should go for an amicable settlement on the water diversion issue.

Taking the suggestion forward, Yediyurappa had spelt out his plans for meeting Sawant to hold talks on the water dispute.

The Congress and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party are strongly opposed to an out-of-court settlement on the dispute.

The MWDT had given its award on August 14, 2018. After that both Goa and Karnataka filed special leave petitions in the Supreme Court.

The Goa government has also filed an interlocutory

application before the tribunal over the violation of the orders of the SC and the tribunal by Karnataka.