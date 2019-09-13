Friday , 13 September 2019
Breaking News

No out-of-court settlement of Mhadei dispute: Sawant

September 13, 2019 Goa News 3 Views

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Pouring cold water over Karnataka’s plans for the Mhadei water dispute, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday categorically ruled out an out-of-court settlement or negotiations on the water-sharing dispute.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a tourism related function, Sawant said the state government is firm on its stand on the Mhadei dispute:  Karnataka will not be allowed to divert water.

“I have risen from the Mhadei bachao movement. I know the importance of the Mhadei for  Goa. Hence there is no
question of an out-of-court settlement or negotiations,” he emphasised.

Sawant maintained that he is neither aware of the appointment sought by  Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa nor his office has received any proposal on  holding talks with the neighbouring state.

“The Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal has already given its verdict, and we respect it. I have no plans to meet the Karnataka Chief Minister on the Mhadei issue,” he clarified.

Earlier this week, Union Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi had suggested that Karnataka and Goa should go for an amicable settlement on the water diversion issue.

Taking the suggestion forward, Yediyurappa had spelt out his plans for  meeting Sawant to  hold talks on the  water dispute.

The Congress and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party are  strongly opposed to an out-of-court settlement on the dispute.

The MWDT had given its award on August 14, 2018. After that both Goa and Karnataka  filed special leave petitions in the Supreme Court.

The Goa government has also filed an interlocutory
application before the tribunal over the violation of the orders of the SC and the tribunal by Karnataka.

Check Also

CM pushes for cordiality between ministers and corporation heads

NT NETWORK Panaji Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday decided to hold  review meetings with …

Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011