No plan to merge MGP, GFP into BJP: Tendulkar

Panaji/Vasco: The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday expressed ignorance over the reported proposal as regards merger of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) into the BJP, and further inducting their respective leaders, Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar and Vijai Sardesai into the state cabinet.

State BJP president Vinay Tendulkar told ‘The Navhind Times’ that there is no such plan with the party. “At least myself and the state unit of the party have no knowledge about it,” he added, pointing out that someone must have floated the rumour.

Speaking further, Tendulkar said that he has long been hearing reports from newspapers about the readiness of Dhavalikar to join the BJP. “Now, if Dhavalikar is directly in contact with any central leader of my party, then it is beyond my domain,” he observed.

“As regards the Goa Forward Party, there is no direct approach from it in this regard,” the state BJP president stated, revealing, “However, whenever I meet the GFP leaders there is talk in this regard,” he added, stating that the talk, however, has not reached the level of the merger actually happening.

Dhavalikar, responding to the news stated that he would be speaking to the media on the particular issue on September 17.

Sardesai, presently in Portugal, stated that he has visited one of the most important Catholic shrines in the world dedicated to the Virgin Mary, Fatima, in Portugal.

“I participated in the feast of Our Lady of Sorrows. I take inspiration from the Holy Mother to resist all nefarious plans of some forces to stigmatise me by spreading rumours,” he tweeted, while indirectly responding to the rumour.

Later, speaking telephonically from Portugal, Sardesai told this daily that nowadays in Goa rumours are manufactured by the same insecure people who dismiss them later.

“First these people need to explain to the public why they removed me from the state cabinet, and then speak about taking me back,” he retorted.

The Goa Forward Party president also said that in July, earlier this year, he had met BJP president Amit Shah in New Delhi, as GFP is still the alliance partner of the National Democratic Alliance. “I never tried to hide this meeting,” he noted.

Meanwhile, stating that decisions regarding reshuffling of the state cabinet and induction of MLAs lies with the party’s central leadership, BJP MLA and Minister for Waste Management, Science and Technology, Port and Rural Development Michael Lobo on Monday said that there is neither any possibility of a cabinet reshuffle at the moment or of a merger of any political party into the BJP.

He was speaking to pressmen on the sidelines of a function organised by Goa Barge Owners Association (GBOA).

“I don’t think Chief Minister Pramod Sawant wants more MLAs since now the BJP is having strength of 27 MLAs with support from Independent MLAs,” said Lobo.

“The Chief Minister has been on record that there is no need of merger of any other political party into the BJP as we have a total of 27 MLAs,” said Lobo and added that there is a need for some opposition to raise the voice of the people and also to correct the government, if it falters. “There will be no one in the opposition if all the MLAs join the government or they support the ruling party,” said Lobo.