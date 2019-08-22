No respite from soaring fish prices

Panaji: Even days after the culmination of the fishing ban, fish is in short supply in the state as hardly 20 per cent of the mechanised trawlers have ventured out for fishing as only around 10 per cent of the labourers and crew working with them has returned back from their native states.

Also, most of the trawlers that have restarted fishing activities are returning without much fish.

Ex-president of Mandovi Fisherman Marketing Cooperative Society Ltd, Betim Domingo Fernandes revealed that till date only 10 per cent of trawler workers have returned back from their native states leaving the fishing industry in dire straits.

Fernandes said that some 15-20 per cent trawlers which have ventured into high seas have returned empty handed as there is no fish due to unfavourable air and water conditions prevailing in the sea.

He said that 980 trawlers have still not restarted fishing as the weather is not conducive and labourers have not returned back.

“Usually, trawlers used to net shrimps as the first catch but this time only one trawler could net 18 tonne of solar shrimps while rest of the trawler owners have failed to catch solar shrimps,’’ he added. “Once the weather improves, trawler owners hope to harvest solar shrimps,” he said adding as a result fish prices are still on the higher side.

On Wednesday, each portion of sardines, mix fishes, or baby mackerels was sold for Rs 100 each while Kalundar (green chromide) was available for Rs 200 to Rs 250 a kg, shrimps was priced at Rs 200 and Rs 300 a kg, while ladyfish was sold for Rs 400 a kg, butterfish was available for Rs 250-300 a kg, pomfret and big prawns were sold for Rs 600 a kg, small sized prawns were sold for Rs 300 a kg with sole fish costing Rs 300 a kg and Bombay duck Rs 200 a kg.