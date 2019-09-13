No second consular access planned for Jadhav: Pak

PTI

Islamabad/New Delhi

Pakistan on Thursday said that there was no plan to grant India consular access to death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav for a second time.

Jadhav (49) was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of “espionage and terrorism” in April 2017, following which India had moved the International Court of Justice, seeking a stay on his death sentence and further remedies.

Charge d’Affaires at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad Gaurav Ahluwalia met Jadhav on September 2 for two hours after Pakistan granted consular access to the retired Indian Navy officer following a directive from the ICJ in July.

“There is no other meeting planned,” Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said in response to a question about Pakistan giving consular access to Jadhav again.

Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from the restive Balochistan province on March 3, 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran.

However, India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.

India on Thursday said it will keep trying for full implementation of the verdict by the International Court of Justice in the Jadhav case.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India will remain in touch with Islamabad through diplomatic channels on the issue.

“The judgment was in our favour. We have been telling Pakistan consistently that the ICJ judgment should be implemented fully. We have heard their statement. We will still try for full implementation of the ICJ verdict,” he said during a media briefing.

After the meeting, the MEA said Jadhav appeared to be under “extreme pressure” to parrot a false narrative to bolster Pakistan’s untenable claims in his case.

Sources said the government has received a detailed report from the Indian mission in Islamabad following the consular access.

In its verdict in the case on July 17, the ICJ ordered Pakistan to undertake an “effective” review of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and asked it to grant consular access to him without further delay.

When asked whether Pakistan would charge US $20 per person as service fee for the Kartarpur corridor, Faisal said, “This fee will only be charged in order to supplement the enormous expenditure which the government of Pakistan is undertaking to complete and maintain the Kartarpur Saheb Corridor and to provide services to the pilgrims.”

“I would assert that this fee will not even cover a fraction of the cost that our government is bearing in order to facilitate the pilgrims,” he said.

The proposed corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims. Kartarpur Sahib was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.