Nod to introduce Goa State Selection Commission Bill

Panaji: The state cabinet on Monday gave approval to introduce the Goa State Selection Commission Bill which aims to provide power to the body for conducting examination and selection of candidates for appointments to the subordinate service or posts coming under group ‘C’ and ‘D’ in government departments, organisations and autonomous bodies, established by the state government and semi-government organisations.

Speaking to media persons, the Chief Minister informed that the cabinet has given approval to introduce the Goa State Selection Commission Bill. Ironically, the state government had introduced such Bill in 2016 during erstwhile Laxmikant Parsekar government. However, it could not see the light of day after it was referred to the select committee appointed by the legislative assembly.

The cabinet also has given approval for amending Goa Non-biodegradable Garbage (Control) Act banning throwing or depositing non-biodegradable garbage in public drains, roads etc. The new Section 3A will be also included in the amendment bill prohibiting use of plastic carry bags in the state and insertion of 5B for penalty for contravening the provisions of Section 3A. It will further insert Styrofoam and waste in non bio degradable waste list.

Chief Minister also informed that the cabinet has also granted approval to extend deadline for Goans to file claims for Alvara land rights under the Goa Land Revenue (Disposal of government lands) Rules.