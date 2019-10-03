Non-ODF rural Goa lags behind national average in solid waste disposal

Panaji: The National Annual Rural Sanitation Survey (NARSS) 2018-19 which also assessed villages on solid waste disposal system found Goa performing below the national average for practicing safe methods of solid and waste water disposal in rural areas.

The survey found 76.9 per cent of rural areas of Goa practicing solid waste disposal methods and 57.7 per cent of its village practice methods of disposal of waste water.

Among smaller states Sikkim and Mizoram have topped the list. Sikkim reported its 100 per cent villages practiced safe solid waste disposal methods while for Mizoram the figure was 96.2 per cent while Goa was listed at the bottom of the index among small states with 76.9 per cent.

The rural areas of Goa when surveyed in 2018 were not declared open defecation free hence all the states under Non-ODF category were reported to have lower than 100 per cent villages practiced safe solid waste disposal methods.

The national average in Non-ODF category is 67.3 per cent however only Mizoram reported its all villages (100 per cent) to have followed safe disposal practice for liquid waste while Goa was listed at the bottom four among Puducherry, Bihar, and Assam. In Non-ODF category, almost one-third of the villages (30.9 per cent) practiced open burning for disposal of solid waste, followed by segregated waste collected and safely managed (26.5 per cent) and no treatment of solid waste (14.7 per cent).

State-wise data revealed that in India, only Sikkim and Dadra and Nagar Haveli reported all its villages (100 per cent) practiced safe solid waste disposal methods.

States where the per cent of villages is 50 per cent or above are Mizoram (96.2 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (86.4 per cent), Tamil Nadu (86.1 per cent), Goa (76.9 per cent), Rajasthan (69.1 per cent), Telangana (62.9 per cent), Maharashtra (60.8 per cent) and Puducherry (50 per cent).

States wherein representation of village is below 50 per cent for safe disposal of solid waste are Arunachal Pradesh (48.1 per cent), Jharkhand (47.4 per cent), J&K (45.6 per cent), Bihar (29.3 per cent), Odisha (25.1 per cent), Assam (21.2 per cent) and Tripura (19.2 per cent).

The states wherein the percentage of villages practiced safe disposal methods lies between 95 per cent to 100 per cent are Haryana (99 per cent), Chhattisgarh and Kerala (98.9 per cent), Mizoram (98.1 per cent), Gujarat (97.9 per cent), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (96.2 per cent), Uttarakhand (94.8 per cent) and Himachal Pradesh (94.5 per cent).