Not just Panaji and Porvorim: Doctors flag statewide pollution-related health risks

Cooler temperatures, construction dust, traffic worsening air, say specialists

Diana Fernandes

Margao: While recent reports have highlighted deteriorating air quality in Panaji and Porvorim, doctors said several other urban and semi-urban parts of Goa are also showing worrying trends due to intensified construction, rising vehicle density, industrial pockets and cooler temperatures. Health professionals said that vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) or heart disease, are increasingly at risk.

Consultant pulmonologist at the Healthway Hospitals, Old Goa, Dr Rohit Shirgaonkar said the decline in air quality has had significant health consequences. “Elevated levels of particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) can lead to cough, throat irritation, breathing difficulties, wheezing, headaches and eye irritation. It can also worsen pre-existing asthma and COPD. Continued exposure increases the risk of respiratory infections and may even contribute to adverse cardiovascular events,” he said.

He said that the problem is no longer limited to Panaji and Porvorim.

“Urban and semi-urban regions with ongoing infrastructure development, increasing vehicle density and pockets of industrial activity appear to be affected. Dust and harmful emissions from construction, traffic, waste burning and industrial activity occur in multiple towns, not just the capital. Climatic factors like low wind and dry weather can further worsen air quality statewide,” he said.

Vasco-based senior pulmonologist Dr Anil Mehndiratta agreed, calling pollution a major concern in urban clusters.

“Particulate matter can cause respiratory issues, cardiovascular problems and even affect cognitive function. Inhaling dust particles can trigger allergic reactions, exacerbate asthma and lead to chronic conditions. Cold weather traps pollutants close to the ground, increasing exposure,” he said.

ENT specialist and social activist Dr Jorson Fernandes, who hails from Cuncolim and runs a clinic in Margao, said he has seen a marked rise in respiratory ailments across age groups.

“Today people coming with respiratory-related diseases and allergies are on the rise as compared to 15 years ago when I began my practice. And while people can take precautions, the government too has an important role to play in bringing down these cases,” he said.

Dr Fernandes suggested detailed studies at the PHC level to identify pollution-linked ailments, along with research on the impact of coal transportation.

He also recommended more air quality monitoring systems.

Dr Mehndiratta proposed dust control and management cells to identify dust hotspots, mechanised road sweeping, anti-smog guns and stricter construction-site regulations. He also called for paved roads, green belts, water sprinkling, online emission monitoring for polluting industries and promotion of electric vehicles.

Dr Shirgaonkar urged people to monitor daily AQI levels and adjust outdoor activity. He said enforcing dust control, discouraging waste burning and promoting cleaner transport can yield significant improvements. “Even small steps like carpooling and reducing non-essential travel can contribute meaningfully to improving air quality,” he said.