Notification on steep traffic fines in works

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The transport department will plan enforcement of new steep traffic penalties after a notification is issued shortly to set the ball rolling.

Sources in the transport department said the notification will be issued in a few days’ time after getting legal vetting from the law department. The notification will give powers under Section 200 of the Motor Vehicles Act to law enforcement officers like assistant motor vehicle inspectors, motor vehicle inspectors and police personnel of sub-inspectors and above ranks to compound offences under the new act.

The department is all set to enforce provisions under the newly-amended Motor Vehicles Act in the state. However, new penalties cannot be enforced without powers being invested in the officers under the new law, an official explained.

The amended act has steeply hiked the fines on all traffic offences.