Now, MMC targets opening of Vasco fish mkt in mid-Dec

Vasco:

The proposed inauguration of the Vasco fish market dominated discussions during the Mormugao Municipal Council (MMC) meeting on Monday, with the project facing repeated delays over the past few months.

“Vasco MLA Krishna Salkar intends to open it by December 15. Though the date is tentative, we will put efforts in getting it done around the same time. Notices will be served to the Vasco fish vendors to vacate the temporary shed and occupy the fish market. said MMC Chairperson Girish Borkar.

He said the vendors had demanded an office for them, which was constructed on the first floor.

“Also, a sewerage line was given to the building. This makes all the arrangements complete,” he said.

Borkar said that the

municipality is paying around Rs 5 lakh to the office of the Deputy Collector as rent for the land where the temporary shed has been erected.

The council also discussed demands from the offices of the deputy collector and mamlatdar to shift back to the Municipal Building.

“These two offices were earlier on the premises of our building. During the renovation, they were shifted to Ravindra Bhavan. Now, they want to be back here and we have asked them to pay the outstanding rent of the municipality and occupy the same offices in our building,” said Borkar.

The municipality has also decided to renovate the crematorium at Khariawada, which is currently in poor condition. The work will be carried out with assistance from Goa Shipyard Limited under CSR and from GSUDA. Borkar has also directed the office to write to the Deputy Collector seeking removal of speed breakers on the internal road at Khariawada Vasco leading up to the crematorium.