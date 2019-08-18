NSA advisory panel: ball in CM’s Office

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The home department has forward a proposal to the Chief Minister’s Office so as to reach a decision on whether to continue with earlier advisory board constituted under the provision of National Security Act headed by the retired High Court judge R M S Khandeparkar or re-constitute it with new members.

It is learnt that the government had constituted the advisory board headed by Khandeparkar under the provision of NSA in 2011. However, it could not do much work for various reasons.

The job of the advisory board is to screen anti-social elements fit to be arrested under National Security Act after the recommendations come from the District Collector.

Sources told this daily that the home department has forwarded the proposal received from the Goa Police department to the Chief Minister’s Office to take appropriate decision in the matter.

The Goa police department has requested the Home Department to constitute an advisory board for confirmation of NSA proposals.

Sources further said that the advisory board constituted eight years back was not active, thus the home department has sent proposal to the CMO to take decision whether to continue with old body or re-constitute it with new members.

Police were contemplating invoking of the stringent National Security Act (NSA) to contain anti-social elements creating public order problems in view of the recent incidents of attacks using swords. According to police, NSA enables detention of a troublemaker for a year.

The move comes in the backdrop of brutal attack that took place in last month in Ribandar area in which 2 persons were seriously injured of which one person’s wrist was chopped off, and he later succumbed during medical treatment in the hospital.