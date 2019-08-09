NSS unit inaugurated at Govt College Khandola

Government College of Arts, Science and Commerce Khandola, Marcela inaugurated its NSS unit for the academic year. Around 600 NSS volunteers from BA, BSc and BCom streams registered for the same. Chief guest for the function was faculty of language and literature, Parvatibai Chowgule College, Margao, Gunaji Dessai. The inaugural function was chaired by principal, Purnakala Samant in the presence of NSS chief programme officer, Manisha Phadte along with NSS programme officers and NSS volunteers. On the occasion, Dessai highlighted various issues confronting society, urged volunteers to be proactively involved in solving social problems and spoke about the importance of natural resource conservation. He said it is the responsibility of each citizen, particularly NSS volunteers, to create the awareness of social issues and waste management.

In her address Samant emphasised the importance of selfless services to be rendered by all NSS volunteers.