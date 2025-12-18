Nurture scientific temper, CM tells students

Special Correspondent

Panaji

Asking the students not to hesitate in exploring or facing uncertainty, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the Manohar Parrikar Vidnyan Mahotsav has become a key platform to nurture scientific temper, curiosity and innovation among the youth in Goa.

He further asked the students to opt for “asking one more question” so as to ensure that science moves forward.

Addressing the seventh edition of the annual science festival held in the memory of former defence minister and chief minister at the National Institute of Oceanography, Dona Paula, he said the government is actively connecting young minds with science and technology through various initiatives.

The Manohar Parrikar Yuva Scientist Award 2025 was presented on the occasion to Dr Sai Gautam Gopalakrishnan of Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru for his contribution to computational materials science.

”Science today shapes almost every part of our lives,” Sawant reckoned, adding “To the students present here today, I would like to say: science moves forward because someone chooses to ask one more question.”

“Do not hesitate to explore or face uncertainty as every effort contributes to learning,” he added, pointing out that science shapes how we understand nature and design solutions for society.

The Chief Minister also maintained that platforms like the Manohar Parrikar Vidnyan Mahotsav remind us that science is not limited to textbooks or laboratories; it begins with curiosity and grows through questioning.

“One of the most valuable aspects of this Mahotsav is direct interaction,” he stated, observing, “When students listen to scientists speak about their journeys, challenges, experiments, and lessons learned, science becomes relatable.”

Former chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation Dr Kiran Kumar; former chairman of Atomic Energy Commission Dr Anil Kakodkar; state secretary for science, technology and waste management P Pravimal Abhishek; chairman of Manohar Parrikar Vidnyan Celebration Committee Jose Manuel Noronha and director of science, technology and waste management Harish Adconkar were present on the occasion.

Students numbering over 4,500 attended the programmes held at nine centres across Goa, as part of the festival.

This year 19 prominent scientists engaged with students across the nine venues. The students explored ideas across fundamental sciences, engineering, life sciences, environmental studies, data science, artificial intelligence, health sciences and emerging interdisciplinary areas.