ODF status declaration may come by August 31

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Stating that the government is proposing to come out with official announcement making Goa a open defecation free state by August 31, 2019, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday maintained in the state legislative assembly that the ‘Sulabh Shauchalaya’ toilets failed in Goa as people got them free from government, and had no sense of belongingness for them, which in turn resulted in lack of maintenance and care, and subsequent damage to them.

“Therefore, when the time came to provide bio-digester toilets to people around the state, we decided to charge them for the same,” Sawant added, pointing out, “However, the rate was reduced substantially from Rs 10,000 to Rs 4,500 for the general category, Rs 2,000 for the OBC, and Rs 1,000 for the SC/ST categories.”

The Chief Minister also told the House that if need be people from economically weaker sections will receive the bio-digester toilets at a reduced rate.

“In fact, we also propose to provide 538 twin community toilets to places around the state, where no community toilets are available,” he informed, revealing that the exercise of providing bio-digester toilets to the applicants will start from August 15.

Informing that the government officials have already witnessed the demonstration as regards functioning of the bio-digester toilets, the Chief Minister said that these toilets operate on effective technology, with specific high-graded bacteria necessary for decomposition of the excretory waste available in Goa.

He further maintained that the resulting water which comes out of the toilet is on the cleaner side.

Earlier, Minister for Waste





Management Michael Lobo said the technology for bio-digester toilets has been prepared by the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Lobo also informed that in the past, the public works department used to provide the ‘Sulabh Shauchalaya’ toilets to public, but then the village panchayats and municipalities were given this task.

Lobo maintained that once Goa is declared the ODF state, the government will start imposing fine on those found defecating in the open.

“During the next one-and-a-half months, the government will provide bio-toilet to 17,150 households, besides every ward in panchayat and municipality areas will have two community toilets” he added.

Porvorim MLA Rohan Khaunte informed the House that as per the instruction of the National Green Tribunal several residences along the coastal belt had received water and electricity disconnection notices, for releasing sewage and wastewater into rivers.

The House was informed that over 21,000 houses in Goa – 17,000 in panchayat areas and 4,000 in urban areas – are without toilets.

It was also informed that each bio-digester toilet costs the government Rs 58,184, and can be provided to the applicant within a period of one-and-a-half to two months after receiving related application.