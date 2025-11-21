Omar meets Sitharaman amid fiscal crisis in J&K

PTI | New Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here, a meeting held against the backdrop of the financial constraints faced by the Union territory, officials said.

The official X handle of Abdullah’s office said the two leaders held discussion on key developmental priorities in J&K.

“The meeting focused on strengthening infrastructure, boosting investment and ensuring continued financial support for welfare-driven initiatives in J&K,” the CM’s office said.

Officials, however, said that the primary focus was on securing central assistance to address the severe fiscal challenges facing the Union territory.

According to the officials, the finances of the UT have been severely impacted by various factors which included a substantial decline in its share of Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue.

The other factors were substantial reduction in the number of tourists following the Pahalgam terror attack that significantly hit a key revenue stream, and extensive damage caused by recent floods in both the Kashmir Valley and the Jammu region, necessitating expenditure on relief and reconstruction efforts.