Online registration on employment exchange efficient: govt

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Reacting to reports on the efficacy of the online registration process in the state employment exchange, the department of labour and employment said that the discrepancy in the number of jobless people in the online portal versus the jobless in the manual registration is on account of weeding out duplicate entries, ineligible candidates and people who did not qualify to register as jobless.

According to labour department officials, online registration is more efficient than the previous system which is time-consuming and inaccurate.

Officials revealed that the employment exchanges had been dealing with 1,25,000 jobseekers under the manual mode of registration. However, many of those registered were over-aged, employed in public sector, private companies, duplicate entries, etc.

Post the online process, the number of online filings as of now stands at 49,461 applicants, out of which employment cards have been issued to 39,374 applicants. A total of 10,087 applications are pending for want of compliances such as residency certificate, ineligible applications, etc, said officials on Tuesday.

Officials said that the manual process of registration involved wastage of valuable time of the jobseekers as well as of the labour department. “The jobseekers were expected to visit the exchange with all original credentials and after a long process of verification of records, cards were issued. Besides, the employment exchange offices were not able to handle and analyse the data in proper perspective,” said department officials. They added that the data in manual mode was statistically difficult to analyse category wise.

Further the entire staff was left busy for the registration and was not able to touch the other important aspects such as career counseling, vocational guidance and enforcement of the Compulsory Notification of Vacancies Act, 1959.

The online registration is to reduce the interface with officials and is in effect from February, 2019. The state currently has two employment exchanges in Panaji and Margao and the employment exchange, Panaji is now under the Model Career Centre (MCC) Scheme of the central government.