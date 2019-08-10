Only few veggies, all at high prices

Panaji: On Friday, only seven vegetable stall owners were catering to the demands of the customers in the city market. They sold the vegetables at slightly hiked prices.

Maula Ali Mulla from Mulla Fruits and Vegetables Supply Services said that according to early Friday morning reports, if the landslides are cleared, then there is a possibility of the vegetable supply to Goa improving. He said that he brought vegetables in his personal truck to supply to his traders and customers.

Mulla said that many areas of Karnataka from where the vegetables come into the state have been submerged. “Farmers’ houses and farms have been destroyed in floods. The flood situation has worsened in the last two days and water has turned muddy. As a result, the farmers are unable to visit their fields and get the farm produce due to waterlogging. I got my truck to the state via Karwar with great difficulty, as it is a lengthy route,” Mulla said.

According to Mulla, the situation could improve in the next two days but it could take another 3-4 days for the supply to normalise. The Chorla Ghat has still not been cleared. As a result, many traders transport vehicles via Anmod Ghat where road work is in progress.

Sources said that trucks have been loaded with vegetables in Belagavi and are scheduled to arrive in Goa by Saturday morning depending upon the prevailing weather conditions on the Belagavi-Goa route.