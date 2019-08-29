Operator crushed to death as crane falls off from Dhavali overpass

NT NETWORK

Ponda

In yet another accident reported on the Dhavali-Farmagudi bypass road on Wednesday, a 23-year-old crane operator was crushed to death while the cleaner was left seriously injured after the heavy-duty crane fell off from the overpass road from a height of around 7 metre on to the service road near the Venkatesh Leela Hotel.

Prima facie it appears that failure of the breaks resulted in the accident as a result of which the crane rammed into the divider on the bypass road first and then fell on the service road after breaking the crash barrier, police said following the panchanama of the spot.

According to Ponda police, the incident occurred at around 9.30 when the heavy duty crane was proceeding towards Dhavali from Farmagudi. The crane was hired by one agency for repair work of the streetlights along the bypass road and crane was on the way to Dhavali to get the lift bucket required for the repair work.

After crossing the rumblers on the road, the operator lost control over the crane and rammed it into the road divider. Then, it rammed into the crash barrier from rear side, resulting in the fall from around 7-metre height from overpass on to the service road.

The cleaner on the crane jumped off the crane before it fell down and saved his life but sustained serious injuries, while crane operator who tried to jump off got crushed underneath the crane. The deceased crane operator is identified as Pappu Yadhav (23) while the injured person is identified as Arjun Yadhav (19) both natives of Bihar. Arjun has been admitted in Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim.

This is the fifth accident on the said stretch of the Dhavali-Farmagudi bypass road since its opening in March 2019. In earlier incidents, containers, trucks had fallen on the side while making their way on the sharp turn on the bypass road. In those incidents, luckily no casualties were reported and the drivers had sustained minor injuries.

Meanwhile, Ponda MLA Ravi Naik too visited the accident spot and demanded closure of the bypass road until its engineering failures are not repaired. He blamed PWD for the accident.