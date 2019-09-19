Operators move HC against NGT stay on shack policy

Panaji: Shack Owners’ Welfare Society (SOWS) on Wednesday challenged before the High Court the order passed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on September 13 that imposed a stay on the implementation of beach shack policy, 2019-21.

Speaking to this daily, SOWS president Cruz Cardozo said that a writ petition against the order of the green court has been filed by the traditional shack owners association seeking immediate relief.

The green watchdog had stayed the implementation of the beach shack policy as the state government has failed to comply with its order to prepare and submit its coastal zone management plan, 2011 to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

“We have prayed before the High Court to grant us relief as it is not only a question of our livelihood but this stringent order of NGT will have severe implications on the entire tourism industry,” said Cardozo.

He informed that the hearing on their petition is scheduled to be held on Thursday at 10.30 am.

On Monday, the Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral had ruled out the possibility of state government filing a ‘‘review’’ application before the NGT in this matter, adding the government would instead provide all support to shack operators if they decide to knock the doors of High Court or the apex court.