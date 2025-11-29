Oppn to Dhargal flyover delayed project by 5 years, says CM

NT Reporter | Mapusa

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said some people oppose government projects out of selfishness, adding that the government plans any project by considering the needs of the next 50 years from Pernem to Canacona.

He said some are opposing the present project for political motives, while others do so without concern for the interests of the people, the state, tourism or accidents, focusing only on their vested interest.

Sawant was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the flyover at Dono Khamb in Dhargal on the national highway on Friday.

He said the flyover had originally been planned at Dhargal along with an underpass as part of National Highway works, but owing to opposition from some locals, it was dropped. He said those who opposed it were responsible for the accidents occurring there.

On Friday, Sawant, in the presence of Pernem MLA Pravin Arlekar laid the foundation for two major projects in Pernem – the Dhargal flyover at a cost of Rs 45.31 crore and the reconstruction of the Kalna river bridge at Chandel–Hasapur at Rs 30.18 crore.

Sawant said the Dhargal flyover has been delayed by five years because of opposition, and work that could have been completed for Rs 15–20 crore will now cost Rs 45 crore. He assured residents that the flyover will be completed by November 2026, while the Hasapur–Chandel bridge will be completed in 360 days. He said an audit of all bridges was undertaken and work on this bridge is meant to ensure better connectivity and smoother traffic flow.

Sawant added, “Pernem taluka has witnessed major infrastructure development under the double-engine BJP government.”

Pernem MLA Pravin Arlekar said the project was stalled due to initial opposition, but the Chief Minister has now taken the initiative to expedite the work. He said a proposal for a second flyover has also been passed in Pernem.