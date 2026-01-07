Oppn to hold BJP govt accountable during assembly session

NT Reporter Panaji

During the forthcoming Assembly session, Opposition MLAs have decided to hold the BJP government accountable for what they described as its failures and for damaging Goa’s image in the tourism sector at the national and international levels.

At a meeting held on Tuesday at the Assembly complex, the MLAs discussed key issues and finalised their strategy to take on the government during the session.

The meeting was attended by Leader of the Opposition Yuri Alemao, Fatorda

MLA Vijai Sardesai, Aldona MLA Carlos Ferreira, Quepem MLA Altone D’Costa, St Andre MLA Viresh Borkar and Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas.

Alemao said all members actively participated in the meeting and put forward various strategies to question the government. He said the Opposition would jointly raise several issues and ensure that the people of Goa and the state received justice. He said a strategy had been planned to ensure that the government, despite having 33 MLAs, would be unable to effectively defend itself during the Assembly session.

He said the Opposition was determined to be the voice of the people and hold the government accountable for issues such as land conversions, unemployment, cash-for-jobs, the mass killing of people in a nightclub and the deteriorating economy.

The Opposition Leader said that after the suspension of mining activities, tourism had become the backbone of the state’s economy, but the government had weakened it due to the absence of a revenue plan, forcing it to borrow even to pay salaries. He said Goa was reeling under failed policies.

Alemao alleged that through land conversions and by allowing mega projects illegally, the BJP government had sold Goa to crony capitalists, leading to public agitations as people sought justice to protect their villages.

He said people would not be deterred by what he described as the government’s “dadagiri” and would continue to fight to safeguard villages and the environment.