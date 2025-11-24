Opportunities galore for Goa as Norway team inks agreement

NT Reporter | Panaji

Goa stands a chance of receiving investments from Norway, with a trade delegation from the Scandinavian country offering to do business with the state in sectors like renewable energy, shipbuilding, green tech, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology an cyber security.

A six-member delegation comprising embassy officials and members of the Norway India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NICCI) visited the state during the weekend to engage in strategic dialogue and to explore opportunities for collaboration between Norwegian and Indian companies.

The delegation said Norway is in a strong position in hydropower and wants to share its expertise with Goa in green energy. It said that Norway uses the least amount of antibiotics in farming and is willing to look at exports of cattle genes to the state. “With Goa being a maritime state, Norway would like to work with Goan shipbuilders in designing of ships,” the visitors said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between NICCI and the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) during the visit.

“The MoU will work towards trade promotion, capacity-building and knowledge-sharing programmes between the state and Norway,” said GCCI president Pratima Dhond.

She inked the partnership agreement. She said the industry body would actively work towards increasing trade and commerce between the two signatories.

Norway’s investments in India have increased three-fold in the last three years, said members of the delegation. The trade and economic partnership agreement between the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) States and India, which came into effect from October 1, this year, has created new areas of business, they said.

In all, a 20-member team from Norway is presently travelling across different states in India towards scouting for business.

“Some of Goan industries such as shipbuilding, IT and tourism are very important to Norway. Goa is a small coastal state and so is Norway. Goa has a European heritage and offers an easier cultural fit to us for doing business. Goa could see a lot more increase in business from Norway in the future,” said NICCI chief executive officer Christian H Engh.

He said that Norway has an ageing population and is looking for healthcare personnel to look after its elderly citizens. “Goa could also contribute towards healthcare personnel,” said Engh.

There are 160 Norwegian companies presently in India.