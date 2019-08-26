Orlim set to start drafting CZMP

Orlim: The gram sabha of the Orlim panchayat on Sunday resolved to begin working on drafting the coastal zone management plan, and a special committee has been constituted for the purpose.

Speaking about decisions taken relating to the village, sarpanch Tamica D’Silva said that work for drafting the CZMP will begin on Tuesday.

“We have constituted an eight-member committee of villagers, which is headed by Donald D’Costa. The panel will explore the ways to come out with the new plan… the first meeting will be held on Tuesday,” she said.

The Sal river passes through Orlim, and the controversial CZMP prepared by the Chennai-based National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Zone Management has wrongly depicted boundaries of the riverbank. The wrong depiction of coastal features raised hackles of the locals, who impressed upon the authorities to rectify the mistakes.

It is also pertinent to note here that several sluice gates are broken, which has led to saline water gushing into paddy fields.

Farmers and villagers have urged the authorities to correctly depict the sluice gates and areas along the riverbank.

The gram sabha also deliberated on works to be taken up under the central government’s Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

The Orlim panchayat has decided to take up a host of works under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, which aims at water conservation.

“Under this initiative, the panchayat will look to repair all the broken sluice gates and clean, de-silt and maintain them. Some 25 water bodies in the village will be given a facelift,” D’Silva explained.

Gram sabha members also sought clarification on the criteria used to grant a person the status of ‘below poverty line’.

The panchayat was informed that many people are unlawfully taking benefits given under the BPL category, while deserving people are left waiting.

The plan to distribute wet waste composting units to households was also discussed.

Moves to carry out development work were also deliberated at the gram sabha.