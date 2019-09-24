‘Outsiders’ running shacks for locals indulge in illegalities: SOWS chief

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Claiming that ‘outsiders’ get involved in illegal activities while operating shacks along the coastal belt, Shack Owners’ Welfare Society (SOWS), on Monday, advised its members to refrain from subletting the shacks.

“Some of the shack owners hand over the shacks to outsiders to operate, and they in order to recover their money get involved in illegal activities which tarnish the image of all genuine and traditional operators,” said the president of SOWS Cruz Cardozo.

Interacting with the media after chairing a meeting of the members of SOWS in Panaji, Cardozo said that they have urged the government to constitute a committee to ensure that all operators adhere to the terms and conditions of the new Goa Beach Shack Policy 2019-22.

As per the new policy, “the beach shack allotted shall not be sublet under any circumstances. In case of subletting confirmed to the satisfaction of the tourism department, with/without documentary evidence, a penalty of Rs 10,00,000 shall be imposed on the concerned shack allottee. Besides, the shack licence shall be cancelled, shack demolished on the spot and the security deposit shall be forfeited without notice and the said shack shall be re-allotted to the next waitlisted applicant.”

Stating that only a maximum of 20 deck-beds for shacks allotted on public beaches is allowed, Cardozo appealed to the department to permit an additional number of deck-beds as per the requirement on case-to-case basis.

“We have to see the ground reality. In some places, there is a huge requirement. Hence we urge the government to allow additional beds and charge us for that so that government can also earn additional revenue,”

he said.