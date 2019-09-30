Over 3.81 lakh dogs vaccinated in state since 2013

Margao: Since the beginning of its association with the state government, the Mission Rabies group has carried out around 3.81 lakh vaccinations in the state apart from conducting awareness camps in schools and communities.

According to statistics provided by Mission Rabies, from 2013, when they began their association with the state government, till 2019, a total of 3,81,765 dogs have been vaccinated. Last year, 97, 368 vaccinations were administered while this year (till the end of August) a total of 50,316 dogs were vaccinated.

In addition, sensitisation on rabies and the spread and control of the disease was held in 1,425 schools. Last year, awareness programmes covered 17.25 lakh students, 7,203 teachers and 52,503 people while this year (till the end of August) 78,437 students, 26,449 teachers and 1.50 lakh people have been sensitised.

In Goa, the Mission Rabies has along with the Department of Animal Husbandry has adopted a system of mass dog vaccinations which is done with the help of eight teams. Dogs are administered vaccines and mapping of vaccinated canines is done using smartphones.

Speaking about the task, Mission Rabies CEO Dr Luke Gamble said, “We have been at this for five years now. In 2014, there were 17 human deaths officially recorded in the state, 2015 had five cases and in 2016, only one. By 2020 we want the disease gone. Thanks to the inspiration and encouragement of the Goa government we have gotten this far.”

Community education is also a part of the process of fighting against the disease.

“The success of the campaign relies on community support to help the vaccination teams reach as many owned and free-roaming dogs as possible. This is why we run so many school education programmes as well a look for participation from municipalities and panchayats. Not only must people know what to do if they are bitten by a dog, but dog carers must contribute to the solution by taking responsibility of vaccinating dogs they look after and avoiding unwanted puppies through sterilisation,” said Mission Rabies director of education (India) Dr Murugan Appupillai.

He also informed of the Goa Emergency Rabies Hotline number wherein reported cases are monitored. “Dogs that show a sudden change in behaviour and become overly aggressive should be reported to the Goa Emergency Rabies Hotline number 7744029586 provided by the government and Mission Rabies. The calls are screened over the phone and high-risk cases will be responded to so that the dog can be monitored and tested. We then can map out cases using the GPS functionality of the app and plot how the disease is spreading in the state,” he said.