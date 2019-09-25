Over 40 flights cancelled after Thomas Cook collapsed

SPUTNIK

Moscow

Over 40 flights were cancelled on Tuesday in Spain following UK tour operator Thomas Cook’s declaration of bankruptcy, which left thousands of travelers stranded throughout various holiday destination spots in Europe, Spain’s AENA airport operator said.

On Monday, the Thomas Cook Group, which includes the tour operator and airline by the same name, announced its compulsory liquidation following unsuccessful talks between the company’s stakeholders and potential new donors on terms of the firm’s recapitalization and reorganization. All of the company’s bookings, including flights, were immediately canceled.

“The following flights have been canceled throughout airports operated by Aena: Palma de Mallorca – 16, Tenerife Sur – 20, Reus – 6,” the company tweeted.

On Monday, the Spanish firm said that a total of 46 Thomas Cook flights had been canceled throughout its airports. Also on Monday, the Greek Tourism Ministry said that nearly 50,000 tourists were stranded in the country following the bankruptcy announcement.

Approximately 600,000 travelers have been affected by the UK firm’s sudden bankruptcy. The UK government and CAA are working together to support the repatriation of passengers to the United Kingdom.