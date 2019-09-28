P Ramani to be conferred the Gomant Vibhushan

NT BUZZ

Neurosurgeon, Premanand Ramani will be awarded the ‘Gomant Vibhushan Award’ also known the highest state civilian award on September 28, 3:45 p.m. at Rajiv Gandhi Kala Mandir, Ponda

Ramani will be presented the award by Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant. The guests of honour for the same will be union minister of state, Shripad Naik; minister for art and culture, Govind Gaude; leader of opposition, Digambar Kamat, MLA, Ponda Constituency, Ravi Naik; chief secretary, Government of Goa, Parimal Rai; and secretary for art and culture, Choka Garg; along with other dignitaries.

Speaking at a press conference, minister for art and culture, Govind Gaude said that Ranami will be felicitated with a shawl, certificate and will be awarded `5, 00,000. “Ramani has revolutionised medicine by working hard. He is not just career oriented but he also works to inspire the youth by organising various competitions and health camps for people,” said Gaude. “It is the government’s duty to felicitate such a man who has contributed so much towards medicine.”

Born in Talaulim in 1938, Ramani completed his education in Goa and Mumbai. He then moved to England and conceived the idea of neurospinal surgery. While in England he was awarded the ‘Research Man of the year- David Dickson Research Prize.’ Having worked in Germany, America, Switzerland and Sweden he returned to Goa and worked at Goa Medical College and Hospital for a while. He later returned to Mumbai and developed newer operative techniques, invented implants, and even developed the first Asian Bone Bank among other things making him the most sought after doctor in the country.

Ramani has authored over 60 books and text books on medical and social topics, along with DVDs. He is also involved in social work in Goa through his organisations, Ahilayabai Ramani Prathistan and PS Ramani Medical Foundation.

The award ceremony on September 28 will begin with Ramani’s welcome to the venue in a procession from Bethora Road to Rajiv Gandhi Kala Mandir, Ponda. A documentary on the life and achievement of Ramani will be screened at the venue followed by the award presentation and an on stage interview of Ramani and his family.