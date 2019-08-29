Pak, China vow to enhance communication, promote peace

IANS

Islamabad

Pakistan and China have pledged to continue close consultation and coordination for the promotion of peace and stability in the region and maintenance of strategic balance as President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan met visiting Vice Chairman of China’’s Central Military Commission Xu Qiliang here.

In his meeting with the senior Chinese military official on Tuesday, Alvi said that Pakistan “appreciates China’’s precious support” on issues concerning Islamabad’’s major interests and concerns, and will firmly adhere to the one-China policy.

Calling China “a great friend of Pakistan”, the Pakistani President said both countries should closely communicate and coordinate with each other so as to maintain regional peace and stability together, Xinhua news agency reported.

Khan met Xu in a separate meeting where he said that Pakistan is “committed to pushing forward the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and is willing to communicate and coordinate with China under the bilateral and multilateral frameworks to deepen exchanges and cooperation in various aspects including defence and security”.

During the meetings, Xu said China and Pakistan are “all-weather strategic cooperative partners” and both countries always understand and firmly support each other on issues concerning their core interests.

The Chinese official said that in the face of the complex, fluid international and regional security situation, Beijing “stands ready” to work with Islamabad to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, enhance strategic communication, deepen political mutual trust and promote defence cooperation to maintain regional security and stability.

Xu arrived in Pakistan on Monday. During his stay in Islamabad, he also held meetings with Pakistan’’s Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and Chief of Air Staff Mujahid Anwar Khan.