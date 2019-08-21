Panaji continues to reel under water crisis on Day 5

Panaji: Despite efforts by the authorities to provide water to the households through water tankers, people in Panaji and surrounding areas were reeling under the water crisis on Day 5 on Tuesday.

City Mayor Uday Madkaikar said that both the municipal water tankers used for watering the municipal gardens are being presently used to supply water to the needy in Panaji areas like Altinho, Mala-Fontainhas and Bhatulem. “We are pressing one more 5,000 litre capacity tanker into service to cater to the needs of the residents,” he said. He also said that Panaji MLA Atanasio Monserrate has made arrangements to supply tanker water to the affected areas of the city and Taleigao since Saturday. Deputy Mayor Pascoela Mascarenhas has also made arrangements to supply water through tankers to affected areas, he said.