Panaji, Mapusa ODP to go back to planning boards after oppn leader questions legality

Government has decided to re-draft the Panaji and Mapusa Outline Development Plans. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that no permissions would be given to establishment under the old ODP.

The decision was taken after Opposition Leader Digambar Kamat alleged that old ODP was illegal.

Digambar Kamat told the house that according to law maximum 3 members, including the town planner, are required to draft ODP.