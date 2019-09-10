Panaji moving towards ODF++ status, says CCP Commissioner

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Commissioner of Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) Shashank Tripathi (IAS), on Monday, said that” Panaji has achieved Open Defecation Free status as per the Swachh Bharat Mission guidelines, and now the city is moving towards ODF++ status.”

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times,’ Tripathi said, “We have provided 14 bio-digester toilets, and now we are concentrating on getting ODF++ status, and the work on that will start very shortly once the workers return from their native places after Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.”

He informed that the CCP had taken a resolution a couple of weeks back to provide toilets to individual households, which do not have toilets, within the city limits, and those toilets would be permanent, having soak pits.

The resolution was taken as per the demands of the city residents, and this is one step ahead of ODF status and is well known as ODF++ status under Swachh Bharat Mission, he added.

Elaborating further, he said that as per the Swachh Bharat guidelines, ODF means providing community toilets to all the 10+ families residing/houses located within a radius of 500 metres which the CCP has already achieved, and now every household will have their own individual toilets.

These toilets would be within the houses, permanent ones, and completely hygienic under ODF++ status, he said adding this is for every household, basically which does not have their own toilet facility but having access to community toilet facility within a radius of 500 metres.