Panaji, other parts of Tiswadi likely to receive water today

Ponda: After five days, repair work of the 900-mm diameter water pipeline at Curti Khandepar, supplying water to the Altinho-Panaji area, was in the completion stage on Tuesday and residents of Tiswadi are likely to receive water on Wednesday.

However, the residents of Ponda taluka including areas like Bhoma-Adcolna, Banastari, Tivre-Orgao and Marcel, who have been affected due to the water crisis following the collapse of retaining wall, damaging two major pipelines at Curti Khandepar, may have to wait for another day or two for the supply to be restored, as per information obtained from public works department (PWD) officials.

Commenting on the resumption of water supply, PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar Tuesday said that the repair work of the 900-mm diameter water pipeline will be completed by Tuesday midnight following which residents of Tiswadi and part of Ponda taluka will receive water by Wednesday in any case. He further said that the repair work on the second pipeline (750-mm diameter) could take another seven more days’ time. Sources in the PWD said that restoration of water supply to the residents of Kumbharjua and St Estevam could also be delayed.

As per the information received, the 900-mm diameter water pipeline, originating from the Opa water treatment plant, is directly linked to Altinho-Panaji with no major tapping in between. Hence, after the water is released, residents of Panaji will benefit initially and subsequently, residents of the other parts of Tiswadi will be supplied with the water.

Public works department engineers said that the 900-mm diameter pipeline has one tapping point at Old Goa from where the PWD will attempt to release water to the affected areas of Ponda and Kumbharjua and St Estevam by diverting water to the 750-mm diameter pipeline. They also said that diversion of the water will be subject to the water pressure and also filling of tanks in Tiswadi. Hence, residents of Ponda will be restored water supply after the Tiswadi households.

According to PWD engineers on the site at Curti Khandepar, the welding work on the 900-mm water pipeline and setting up of the concrete support base will be completed by Tuesday night. Following this, the concrete will be given curing time of around six hours and then water will be released slowly in the wee hours of Wednesday. As the pipeline is huge, water may reach Panaji in 3-4 hours. Moreover, the water flow initially will be at a low pressure, the engineers said.

After restoring the 900-mm diameter pipeline, PWD will start the repair work on the 750-mm diameter pipeline, which supplies water to Tiswadi and has the most number of tapping points. Water supply to Bhoma-Adcolna, Banastari, Tivre-Orgao and Marcel in Ponda and Kumbharjua and St Estevam in Tiswadi is linked to this pipeline, said sources. Water supply to the industrial units at the Kundaim industrial estate is also linked to this pipeline.