Panel bypassed, `10 crore splurged on tourism advts

Panaji

The tourism department has spent a whopping amount of Rs 10 crore on production of tourism promotional films under television campaign by sidelining the state-level marketing and promotion committee, which is the prime body to evaluate and recommend all marketing and promotion-related proposals of the department.

Many of the members of the particular committee maintained that the particular proposal never came before them.

In fact, the resolve of the tourism department to unilaterally decide about this proposal by sidelining the committee is not in consonance with the statement of Tourism Minister Manohar ‘Babu’ Azgaonkar that all the proposals of his department would be routed through the state-level marketing and promotion committee, and the recommendations of the members of the committee will be mandatory for clearance of these proposals.

The Mumbai-based event management agencies namely MX Advertising Pvt Ltd and Network Advertising Pvt Ltd were awarded the work orders in September/ October 2018. These work orders state that the selected agencies are requested to submit the creative concept/ script for the television film and the TVC so as to present the same before the state-level promotion and marketing committee/ government, for final approval.





This exposes the fact that the proposal was not put up before the particular committee before issuing the work order.

Subsequently, the tourism department has even made multi-crore payments pertaining to two out of the three bills.

As per the information provided by the Tourism Minister to the state legislative assembly, earlier this week, the Network Advertising Pvt Ltd ran the campaign on Zee Network from September 27, 2018 to October 25, 2018 and received payment of Rs 2.47 crore.

“The same event management agency ran another campaign related to television film/ commercial by preparing a film, but has not submitted bills amounting Rs 2.96 crore,” the written reply informed the House.

The written reply further states, that MX Advertising Pvt Ltd ran a campaign for Goa tourism on BBC World News and received an amount of Rs 3.98 crore.

Ramnath Quenim, a member of the state-level marketing and promotion committee, told this daily that all the proposals of the tourism department, necessarily needs to be put up before the committee and receive its approval.

“It is not the other way round that work order is issued and payments are made first and then the permission is sought from the committee,” he added, observing that if the committee is ignored, then there is no relevance for the very existence of the committee, especially as the importance as well as the value of the committee members is marginalised.

Furthermore, Quenim categorically stated that this proposal to get the tourism promotional films produced, was neither discussed nor approved by the committee.

Another member of the committee, Nandan Kudchadkar, himself a national award winning tourism stakeholder said. “I have absolutely no idea about this proposal related to the Rs 10-crore-expenditure on tourism promotional films as it has not come before me.”

He further stated that our motto is to ensure that funds are used judiciously in view of the financial crunch presently faced by the government.

The written reply also includes noting by the principal secretary for tourism and secretary for finance rejecting the department’s proposal to increase the space area at travel marts, held at Surat and Delhi, and also revision of estimated cost.

However, these objections were overruled later.