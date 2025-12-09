Panels to inspect tourism avenues in 7 coastal talukas

Each panel to be headed by a senior GCS officer

Panaji: The state government has constituted Joint Enforcement and Monitoring Committees at the coastal taluka level to step up safety inspections and enforce regulations across nightclubs, hotels and other tourism establishments in the aftermath of the ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub fire in Arpora that claimed 25 lives on Saturday midnight.

Committees have been formed for the coastal areas of Pernem, Bardez, Tiswadi, Salcete, Mormugao, Canacona and Quepem.

The new panels will conduct joint checks, ensure compliance with statutory licences and safety norms, including fire no-objection certificates, and submit monthly reports.

Each committee will be headed by a senior scale Goa Civil Service officer and will include the local police inspector, station fire officer of the Directorate of Fire and Emergency Services, executive engineer of the PWD and executive engineer of the electricity department. The chairperson has been appointed executive magistrate under Section 14(1) of the BNSS, 2023 for enforcement and monitoring within their jurisdiction.

The committees have been tasked with inspecting tourism establishments such as nightclubs, bars and restaurants, guesthouses, resorts, beach shacks, temporary structures, event venues and entertainment facilities. They will conduct random checks on compliance with fire safety requirements, availability and functioning of fire-fighting equipment, emergency exits and evacuation routes, electrical safety, structural and occupancy norms, adherence to sound and lighting regulations and crowd-control measures.

Monthly reports detailing inspections, compliance status, detected violations and action taken or recommended will be submitted to the government through the district magistrates.