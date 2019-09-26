Pao to be dearer by a rupee from October 10

Margao: Goan traditional pao and polli will be dearer by a rupee from October 10 in the state, as the All-Goa Bakers and Confectioners Association on Wednesday announced that the price of a 50-gram bread will be hiked from Rs 4 to Rs 5.

Addressing a press conference, association president Peter Fernandes said that they have been compelled to hike the price as the state government, so far, has not announced any scheme for Goan bakers.

Fernandes maintained that the government has not provided them subsidy for the last several years despite assurances, which has forced the bakers to resort to hike the pao price.

“The price of the flour has increased… the cost of continued from P1

firewood has gone up from Rs 17,000 a truckload to Rs 21,000. Labourers’ wages and electricity charges have also gone up. The traditional bakers are battling hard to keep the trade alive. Actually, each pao costs us Rs 6.75,’’ he explained.

The move to hike the bread price is a collective decision agreed by senior functionaries of the association in the both the districts.

When asked on the quantity and quality of the bread, Fernandes said the concerned authorities, including the legal metrology department, the food and drugs administration and the civil supplies department, can check the weight of breads, which will be sold from October 10.

Consumers can complain to the legal metrology department if the weight of a bread is found less than 50 grams, he said.

He complained that the entry of non-Goans into the traditional bread making business has worsened the woes of the poders.

“Non-Goans have got into the business, and are competing with us. In the bargain, the traditional taste and flavour is lost. These outside bakers sell pao for cheaper rates adding more yeast and puffing it up. The Goan traditional bakers are losing out to the outsiders,” he said.

Fernandes said that all bakers should compulsorily display information on licences and other details on the cycles used to sell the breads for ready reference of bread buyers.

The briefing was also attended by vice-presidents of the association Elvis Fernandes and Shekhar Sawardekar.

The annual function to observe the International Bakers Day will be held at the Holy Spirit Church hall after the mass on October 2.