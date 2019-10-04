Parents ‘inconvenienced’ in updating biometric data of school-going children

Panaji: People are complaining that they are facing tremendous hardship in updating biometric information of their school-going children on the Aadhar card at the taluka level Aadhar facilitating centres.

As per the current system at taluka-level Aadhar facilitating centres, first the parents have to wait in queues to take token number for seeking appointment for updating the biometric information. Then the personnel working at the centre give an appointment which is often more than one month later.

In fact, the Directorate of Planning, Statistics and Evaluation had issued a circular in March 2017 wherein it was mentioned that the every school, whether it is government or aided or private, has to organise camps at least twice in a year through UIDAI empanelled enrollment agencies for Aadhar enrollment and updating of biometric information of the students. However, education institutes are not organizing such camps. Thus, the parents have to take their children at taluka-level facilitating centres, by making them skip their classes.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had assured in the State Assembly in the monsoon session that the government is assisting the people for Aadhar enrolment even by visiting their places.

The Directorate of Planning, Statistics and Evaluation, a nodal department for Aadhar enrolment and updating, has categorically stated in the circular that Aadhar is planned to be used in various educational programmes such as Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Mid-Day Meal Scheme etc, and examination such as NEET, JEE, and by various state examination boards to provide electronic admission cards, carry out linking of mark sheets and issuance of certificates.

“Therefore, it is imperative that Aadhar enrolment facilities are provided in schools for Aadhar enrolment of those students without Aadhar card and upgrade biometric of students with Aadhar (at the age of 5 and 15) without which their Aadhar will be invalid,” a circular had said while directing the department of education, higher education, technical education and educational institutions to organise such camps.

It is also directed that education department should evolve a mechanism to ensure compliance by holding Aadhar enrolment and update camps in government and private schools and monitor them, assuring that UIDAI and Regional Office would extend necessary support to the education department.

The nodal agency had provided biometric machines for some schools. However, they are unable to carry out the exercise as there is an issue of internet service in many parts of the state.

Basically, it was done to ensure that every student can have access to the service without any difficulty. When the issue was brought to the notice of the director of Planning and Statistics, Dr Y Dugra Prasad, he said that as of now his office has not received any such complaint. However, the director said that he will soon write a reminder to the education department to implement the circular and send request to his department if they want to organise camps for Aadhar enrolment and updating of biometric data of students.