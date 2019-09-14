Parents want ‘suspended’ principal, manager of Aldona institute reinstated

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

Parents of the students of Aldona-based institution (higher secondary school) have appealed to the management to reinstate the two officials, who have been allegedly suspended.

Parents along with the students protested peacefully at the premises on Friday.

The parents also submitted a representation demanding reinstatement of Fr Diago Fernandes, who was the principal and Fr Valerian Carvalho, who was the manager.

The parents gathered at the school premises demanded explanation from the principal Fr Jerard, however, did not accept his explanation and demanded that Chairman of Province be called in for a meeting to resolve the issue.

Later, it was decided to close the school and parents along with students walked out in protest. Even a police force was called in to prevent any law and order

issue.

Speaking to the media, a parent Melvyn Fernandes said that “under the two priests, quality of institution had gone up and students were benefiting as there was discipline and check on the students as well as teachers.”

One of the ex-students Cosme Fernandes informed that “we have got support from the students only because Fr Diago has changed the topography of the institution. And, in last year’s exam, students showed good results. Last night all of a sudden they suspended both the priests for inquiry.”

When contacted, Fr Jerard, who is the principal of the institution informed, “Today morning (Friday) parents gathered asking us why the previous principal and manager have been suspended. We clarified that they have not been suspended but are transferred by the society which looks into transfers.”

“Since we are not the transferring authority, so, we will ask the chairman of the society to come here and explain to the parents tomorrow,” added the principal.