Parish Youth go past Rossmann Cruz on way to quarters

Navelim

Parish Youth, Nuvem entered the quarterfinals of Gold-Silver Rolling Trophy football tournament defeating Rossmann Cruz SC 2-1 played at Rosary grounds, Navelim on Saturday.

It was Rossmann Cruz SC who went into the lead in the 6th minute of play when Myron Fernandes found the back of the net with an angular effort.

Stunned by the early reverse, Parish Youth, Nuvem did not take much time to restore parity as attacking medio Jorose Oliveira made a brilliant move from the right flank and after dodging a host of rival defenders passed the ball to a better placed Jebinton Fernandes who sent a cracking shot to beat the Rossman Cruz SC keeper in the 8th minute.

The match was then played on level terms with both the teams having equal share of scoring opportunities.

The second session saw both the teams going for a defensive play and as such there were hardly any attacking moves at either end.

As the match progressed, which looked rather dull and lacklustre, suddenly Parish Youth, Nuvem found the match winner in the 48th minute when Jorose Oliveira’s carpet drive crashed to the far end of Rossmann Cruz SC nets.