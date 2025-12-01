Parliament is place for delivery, not drama: PM Modi

PTI

New Delhi

Parliament is not a place for drama but for delivery, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday in a hard-hitting attack on the Opposition as he accused it of turning the House into a “warm-up arena” for elections and an outlet to vent out frustration after defeat.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament ahead of the start of the winter session, he said the House must not become a stage for political theatrics but a platform for constructive and result-driven debate, and offered to give the opposition tips to bring positivity in politics.

“There is plenty of room for drama; those who want to do it, keep doing it. Parliament is not a place for drama; it is a place for delivery,” the Prime Minister said, targeting the Opposition for stalling parliamentary proceedings during the previous sessions.

“Even for raising slogans, you can do so across the country. You have spoken where you have been defeated. You can also speak where you are yet to face defeat. But in Parliament, the focus should be on policy, not slogans,” Modi, buoyed by the landslide victory of the NDA in recent Bihar polls, said in a swipe at Opposition parties, while urging lawmakers to work with a sense of responsibility.

The monsoon session of Parliament was virtually washed out over the Opposition’s protests on special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Opposition parties have also threatened to stall the winter session of Parliament over the SIR exercise in nine states and three Union territories if the issue is not discussed in Parliament.

“For some time now, our Parliament is being used either as a warm-up arena for elections or as an outlet for frustration after defeat,” Modi said.

Referring to the drubbing of Opposition parties in the Bihar assembly polls, he said they were perturbed by the electoral loss and unable to digest failure.

“Defeat should not be the ground to create disruption.”

Victory should not convert into arrogance either,” the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting the importance of informed debate, Modi urged members to offer constructive and accurate critiques where needed, so that citizens are better informed.

“This work is demanding, but it is essential for the nation,” he said.

The Prime Minister cautioned political parties against allowing frustration over electoral defeats to overshadow parliamentary proceedings.

“The winter session must reflect balance, responsibility and the dignity expected from public representatives,” he said.