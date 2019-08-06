‘Parrikar is to be blamed for taxi issue’

Panaji: The former minister for transport Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar held the former chief minister Manohar Parrikar responsible for the current situation pertaining to the tourist taxi issue.

“Manohar Parrikar is to be blamed for the situation that has arisen today,” the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA told reporters on Monday. He also said that the former chief minister gave extension after extension to the tourist taxi operators, for installing digital meters to their taxies, on three to four occasions.

“I was of the opinion that they should be forced to install digital meter, but Parrikar allowed these extensions,” Dhavalikar said. He also observed that Parrikar took lenient steps as far as installation of speed governors and high security number plates is concerned. “Had we been strict then, as we are now, things would have not reached this level,” the senior MGP leader maintained.