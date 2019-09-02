Part of old structure collapses in Mapusa

Mapusa: A part of dilapidated old structure located near the Commerce Centre in Mapusa collapsed on Sunday, however, no casualty was reported.

The old structure is along the main road running towards court junction.

On August15, a part of the structure had collapsed raising concern over the safety of the motorists and pedestrians using route.

In this connection, the Mapusa municipality had conducted inspection and directed owners of the building to take necessary measures ‘to safeguard the building or demolish it.’

Accordingly, the owners of building had used iron bars to support the structure.

Following heavy rains since Saturday, a part of the structure collapsed late Sunday evening and as a result debris spread across the road, thereby obstructing the traffic movement.

Meanwhile, the municipality engaged an earthmover and removed the debris.

Chairperson of Mapusa Municipality Ryan Braganza informed that “we have engaged JCB to clear the debris which will be completed in a short span and we will be demolishing the structure tomorrow.”