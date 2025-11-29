Partagali Math has been an enlightening centre of Sanatan Dharma: Dempo

Special Correspondent | Panaji

Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math has been an enlightening centre of Sanatan Dharma, said the president of the central committee of the Math, Shrinivas Dempo, on Friday.

All the heads of this Math have richly contributed to the advancement of the religious, spiritual, cultural and social tradition of the Math, he said.

“The ultimate aim of the devotees of the Math should be to commit themselves to the preaching pertaining to the Guru Parampara as well as to the ideals of Lord Rama,” he said, adding, “The 77-foot bronze statue of Lord Ram unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will provide constant inspiration about the ideals of the deity.”

Dempo said that humbleness, honesty in work and compassion in service should be our motto.

“Let Lord Rama bless us with harmony, prosperity and spiritual awareness,” he added.

It was also informed that the 11-day-long celebrations at the Partagali Math, from November 27 to December 7, in commemoration of the 550th anniversary of the Math tradition, will feature a series of spiritual, cultural and social events, besides Ram Jap Abhiyan.