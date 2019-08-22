Parts of Ponda, Tiswadi thirst for water on day 7

Ponda: Many residents of Bhoma-Adcolna, Banastari, Tivre-Orgao and Marcel in Ponda taluka, and Cumbharjua and St Estevam in Tiswadi were left thirsting for water for seventh day on Wednesday.

As per information obtained from PWD’s Marcel office, it supplied around 80 water tankers against the demand of over 180 tanker trips.

After the breakdown of two water pipelines at Curti-Khandepar, water supply to part of Ponda was stopped from August 15 and PWD’s Marcel office was on its toes to cater to the water needs of the said areas. Tankers were provided with two water filling points, one at Farmagudi near Bandodkar Ground and other at Codal- Sankhali. But according to affected residents, PWD has allegedly miserably failed in providing water through tankers.

According to PWD officials, unavailability of water tankers resulted in the crisis at Marcel. On first day, PWD had around 6 tankers working whole day to supply water, but till Wednesday only 3 tankers were available to supply water.

Despite of the difficulties, PWD tried its best to cater to the water needs of the people. Catering to the water needs of all was difficult due to limited resources, said a PWD official.

Hit by water shortage, residents of Tivre Orgao-Marcel gheraoed junior engineers at PWD’s Marcel office on Wednesday. After arguments and assurance given by the engineer to make proper water arrangement, villagers left the PWD office.

However, many affected residents were considerably in a better position as functional wells came to their rescue with the owners making arrangement to pump out water.

But, transporting the water was a major issue with some affected residents using vehicles to carry containers and others walking to the well site and back to their houses.