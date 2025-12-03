Passionate call for protection of nature comes from Old Goa feast

Thousands of faithful gather in honour of St Francis Xavier

Old Goa : Auxiliary Bishop of the Goa and Daman Archdiocese, Simiao P Fernandes on Wednesday underscored the importance of our sacred duty as stewards of creation, exhorting the faithful to protect nature and environment for the greater good.

Delivering his homily during the High Mass of the feast of St Francis Xavier outside the Basilica of Bom Jesus, Old Goa, the Auxiliary Bishop said, “The earth is not merely a resource to be exploited; rather, it is a magnificent gift to be cherished as a home entrusted to our care and protection.”

Tens of thousands of the faithful, hailing from diverse backgrounds and distant places converged at the world heritage site to celebrate the feast of St Francis Xavier, who is venerated as Goencho Saib.

This year’s theme was ‘faith does not disappoint us. Hence, like St Francis Xavier, let us be pilgrims of hope’.

The Auxiliary Bishop presided over the High Mass in Konkani in the presence of Archbishop of Goa and Daman, Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao, Bishop Emeritus of Port Blair, Aleixo das Neves Dias, Rector of the Basilica of Bom Jesus, Fr Patricio Fernandes, and numerous other priests.

The Auxiliary Bishop stressed on cherishing both creation and the creator, whose love and beauty are manifested through mountains, seasons, forests, and every human being, advocating for respect through responsible action.

“Stewardship necessitates tangible actions; small steps such as reducing waste, saving water and planting trees can serve as symbols of our commitment to action. When we act responsibly, the wounds of the earth are healed, and it is protected for future generations,” he said.

Auxiliary Bishop Fernandes said that every form of life possesses inherent dignity and purpose, and thus, the marginalised and vulnerable sections of society deserve our respect, fostering an attitude of care and compassion.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, cabinet ministers and MLAs were also present during the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Cardinal Ferrao commended the efforts of the basilica rector and his associates for the smooth conduct of the novenas and feast of Goencho Saib.

He also lauded the liturgical committee, under the guidance of Fr Afonso Mendonca, for preparing the New Roman Missal, which was unveiled at the conclusion of the Mass.

The basilica rector expressed gratitude to all, including the Archbishop, the Auxiliary Bishop, the Chief Minister and ministers, outgoing Vicar General Fr Jose Remedios Fernandes, priests, volunteers, government officials, the police, the traffic police, mediapersons, and the Diocesan Centre for Social Communications Media for their invaluable contributions to the successful holding of the novenas and feast.

A Liturgical Music book, prepared by the Diocesan Commission for Sacred Music under the direction of Fr Simon D’Cunha and his team was also released at the end of the High Mass to assist the faithful in liturgical music.

Serpentine queues were witnessed for the veneration of the sacred relics of St Francis Xavier, who honoured nature while sharing the word of God, journeying from one place to another.

The extensive fair at the world heritage site further enriched the celebration.