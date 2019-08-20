Patients face inconvenience as GMC toilets remain closed

Panaji: Patients and their kin visiting the Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) in the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) at Bambolim on Monday faced a lot of inconvenience, as the public toilets remained closed due to the complete stoppage of water supply to the hospital premises.

It was observed that the washroom located at the entrance of the casualty ward was locked due to unavailability of water. Even though the washroom located near the registration counter in the OPD block was accessible, the taps in the particular washroom were running dry.

The public toilet located at the main entrance of the GMC gate has also been shut due to a complete halt in the water supply as a result of which patients and their kin, especially women had to face hardships.

Despite the fact that the hospital administration has roped in additional water tankers to ease the hardships, in-house patients’ kin claimed that the water supply is released only in the afternoon and for a short duration of time.

A senior doctor of the hospital administration admitted that the toilets were locked. He, however, claimed that the washroom near the casualty ward was locked, as the staff detected a blockage and claimed that water supply in all the toilets was restored around 5 pm.

He said that all medical procedures were being conducted as per the schedule and not a single operation has been postponed by any department.