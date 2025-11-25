Patients gain as physiotherapy  service reaches their doorsteps

Panaji: More than 40 to 50 home-based patients, many of them senior citizens, have sought assistance from Goa’s expanding network of free doorstep medical and physiotherapy services, with health professionals now travelling across the state to provide treatment directly at people’s homes.

Commissioner for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Guruprasad Pawaskar, said the initiative has gained momentum with the deployment of ‘Divyangarath’, a fully-equipped rehabilitation vehicle managed by the Hans Foundation.

“The vehicle has all the necessary equipment, including physiotherapy facilities, and has already started moving around the state, providing services for persons with disabilities to begin with,” Pawaskar said.

The team recently attended to a patient in Canacona and has continued visiting senior citizens’ homes operated by Provedoria. Pawaskar said the service has been especially beneficial to elderly residents who seldom receive physiotherapy. “It is a great service to the elderly because they have never been given such physiotherapy. Many face health issues due to lack of activity, and Divyangarath is a blessing for people staying in various senior citizens’ homes,” he said.

According to him, the team treats 15 to 25 patients daily, at times reaching 30 to 40 cases. Services are free and form part of a joint initiative of the State Commission for Persons with Disabilities, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and the Hans Foundation.

The authorities are also coordinating with healthcare and rehabilitation providers for follow-up visits, assessment of assistive devices and linking patients with government schemes. The Divyangarath is also visiting old-age homes run by Provedoria to offer physiotherapy and other interventions. Residents requiring home-based therapy may contact the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities at +91 82089 35103.