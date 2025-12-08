Patradevi, Pollem, Keri checkposts get GoVA traffic enforcement tech

Panaji: To streamline the border surveillance and improving road discipline, the Directorate of Transport has announced that automated traffic enforcement will come into effect from midnight of December 9 at the Keri, Patradevi, and Pollem border checkposts.

The system, powered by the Goa Vehicle Authentication System (GoVA), will electronically detect traffic violations and issue digital e-challans directly to vehicle owners.

Presently verification of vehicle documents at state borders is largely carried out through manual and random checks.

Officials said that the new digital mechanism will not only reduce human intervention but also curb instances of evasion and ensure a more transparent enforcement process.

According to the official notification, “Electronic enforcement under Section 136-A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 will be implemented in the

state of Goa for detecting and penalising traffic offences recorded on GoVA. System-generated e-challans will be sent via SMS to the registered mobile number of the vehicle owner.”

The GoVA platform captures violations such as fitness lapses, insurance expiry, tax arrears, and permit issues through automated scans of vehicle registration plates. Once detected, the offence is logged in real time, and an electronic challan is issued without requiring physical interception.

A similar system introduced at Mollem checkpost in October 2025 has already shown promising results, with officials reporting faster processing and improved compliance among commercial vehicles.

With the expansion to three more borders, authorities expect smoother operations and enhanced safety monitoring along Goa’s key entry points.