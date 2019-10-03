Pauskar, Cabral on collision course over power supply to Opa

Panaji: A day after Power Minister Nilesh Cabral threatened to disconnect power supply to Opa water works at Khandepar in Ponda if pending dues to the tune of Rs 28 crore is not cleared, PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar on Wednesday claimed that the bills are ‘unreasonably high’ which needs corrections.

“Some 15 days back when I enquired with my department engineers, they told me that the bills are inflated and they have asked the electricity department to make the necessary changes after cross verification. However till date there is no response from the concerned engineer of the electricity department,” said Pauskar while speaking to this daily.

He said that PWD is ready to clear the dues provided electricity department sends a revised bill with ‘accurate and correct amount’ which needs to be paid. Pauskar said that he will move a note to Chief Electrical Engineer requesting to provide a revised bill for the power consumed at Opa water treatment plant which has been pending for years together.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat slammed the government over its ‘insensitive and unprofessional’ attitude in handling the power supply situation in Goa.

Reacting to the decision of the electricity department to cut the power supply to Panaji municipal market due to pending dues and similar actions initiated against Mapusa police station in the recent past, Kamat said, “The department should be sensitive enough to understand that such actions eventually, create hardships to the common man for no fault of theirs,” adding this probably could have prompted the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to intervene and instruct Power Minister Nilesh Cabral to restore the power supply to the city market complex.

“Power Minister Nilesh Cabral should work out an alternate method to find solution to the issue, as the arrears to the electricity department are from government departments and can be sorted out at departmental level,” Kamat said.

Leader of Opposition also expressed displeasure over the electricity departments warning to disconnect the power supply to Opa water treatment plant due to non-payment of bills.

“Chief Minister should immediately intervene in this matter as water and electricity are basic necessities of the common man. If such action is initiated, people from Panaji and Ponda will suffer the most as they are completely dependent on the supply of water from Opa,” he said.