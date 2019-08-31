Pay parking to kick in for five city roads

City mayor Uday Madkaikar on Friday said the government has notified five roads for pay parking only for four-wheelers in Panaji to decongest vehicular traffic and encourage two-wheeler riders.

The roads which have been notified for pay parking are: 18th June Road commencing from Sunrise Hotel up to BSNL office near Church Square; Rua Cunha Rivera from AB Naique Square and all along Garcia de Orta on all four sides; Dr Atmaram Borkar Road commencing from Corporation Bank at Church Square up to opposite to Rayu Chambers; Joao Castro Road from ‘Down the Road’ pub to behind Old Secretariat, and Jack Sequeira Road from Miramar Circle up to first gate of Sharada Mandir school on both sides of the road.

The mayor told media persons that the government has approved fees of Rs 20 for parking a four-wheeler for the first four hours, while Rs 10 will be charged for parking for additional hours.

However, the CCP has asked for revision in the pay parking rates approved by the government: the CPP wants Rs 20 for parking a four-wheeler for one hour and additional Rs 15 if the vehicle is parked for than one hour.

But a final decision will be taken once North Goa district collector R Menaka approves revised rates.

Hence the CCP will resend by Wednesday next week the file to Menaka attaching a request letter seeking revision in rates.

Only thereafter a tender notice will be published inviting contractors.

Madkaikar hoped to launch the pay parking system from October 1 after completing all the formalities.

The pay parking system will be in operation from 9 am to 9 pm for the four roads except Sundays.

However, pay parking for the Joao Castro Road will be in operation 24×7, and throughout the year.

The pay parking system will come into force after all signages are put up.

People living along the pay parking zones will be issued cards and will not be charged. But shopkeepers running businesses along the roads will have to pay fees for parking.

All government vehicles will be exempted from pay parking.

A compliance report will be ready by September 16.