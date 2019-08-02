Payment of electricity bills through ATPMs increasing

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Payment of electricity bills through any time payment machines (ATPMs) is increasing in the state with 2,79897 bills so far paid through the machines, according to the government, on Thursday.

Replying to a question on the usefulness of the ATPMs installed in different locations, Nilesh Cabral, Power Minister said that bill payment through the automatic machines witnessed 71 per cent jump in 2018 from the previous year.

While 73,844 electricity bills were paid in 2017 through the automatic machines, the comparable figure in 2018 was 1,26,409, he said.

Further in 2019, as of July 2019, about 79,651 electricity bills are paid through the ATPMs.

Maximum usage of the machines is in Margao, followed by Panaji and Ponda. There are presently five such machines in the state located in the premises of the electricity department in Panaji, Margao, Vasco, Ponda and Mapusa and all are in working condition, claimed the Power Minister.

Meanwhile, consumer complaints against the services of the electricity department appear to be decreasing. In 2017, total of 45 complaints were filed in the consumer forum against the department while in 2018 the complaints are down to 26.

In the current year, there are 16 complaints against the department filed by consumers.

Most of the complaints relate to billing issues such as erroneous bills, overcharging, exorbitant charges, huge arrears, while some of the complaints relate to unfair notice of disconnection, non-transfer of electricity connection, levy of delayed payment charges (DPC) and request to waive it off.

The consumer forum in most of the cases has ruled against the department and sought waiver of DPC.

In cases, where the outstanding arrears is huge, the forum has directed recovery in installments over a long period of billing.