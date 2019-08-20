People dying of dengue, but Govt is adopting a whose father what goes attitude: NCP

On daily basis there are many cases registered at the Sub district hospital in Chicalim of suspected dengue. The NCP have condemned the death of a 22 year old youth of suspected Dengue.

The NCP has come down heavily on the Sub district hospital in Chicalim for its sorry state of affairs.

NCP president Jose Philip D’Souza said that he had a telephonic conversation with the Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane on the issue and has requested him that the health officials take immediate action and remedial measures to prevent the out break of Dengue.